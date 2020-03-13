Local Uber/Lyft driver talks coronavirus, companies take action

Ride share companies like Uber and Lyft are addressing the coronavirus, both have sent notices to their drivers about complying with safety protocols from the Centers for Disease Control.

Both Uber and Lyft have provided supplies like disenfectants and hand sanitizer to drivers in cities with the largest needs.

But some Uber and Lyft drivers aren’t so much worried about the virus passing through their vehicles.

“It’s something that I thought about, I wouldn’t say I’m nervous about it,” says Uber and Lyft driver Eric Heimerman. “I’m pretty healthy and I understand that it’s worse if you’re not healthy.”

Local 5 reached out to both companies.

Lyft representatives said: “We are monitoring the coronavirus situation closely, and taking action based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. Our focus is on keeping our riders, drivers and team members safe. We have an internal task force dedicated solely to this issue, and are prepared to take action as needed.”

Uber said: “We are always working to help keep everyone who uses Uber safe. We have a dedicated global team, guided by the advice of a consulting public health expert, working to respond in every market where we operate around the world. We remain in close contact with local public health authorities and will continue to follow their guidance to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”

For Eric, it’s business as usual with a little less traffic.

“From my experience, I think the last couple of weeks have been a little lower, but that’s a very unscientific observation,” he says.

For some, ride share services like Uber and Lyft are a side job, but for many it’s their livelihood.

Uber has said that it will pay up to 14 days of paid sick leave for Uber drivers who can prove that they have coronavirus.