GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the war continues to rage on in Ukraine, several Ukrainians stateside are trying their best to raise funds for the country.

Ukrainians in the City of Green Bay hosted a Borscht and Booyah sale, which is a combination of a Ukrainian dish that includes cabbage, beets, potatoes, carrots, onions, dill, and pork with a Wisconsin tradition.

All of the products to make the Borscht were donated from local businesses such as Moder’s Garden providing the vegetables and Maplewood Meats providing the pork.

Yevgen Melnykov, a member of the Green Bay Ukrainian community has been making borscht with the vegetables he grows from his garden and proposed the idea of a Borscht Sale as a fundraiser for Ukraine.

Melnykov donated a variety of vegetables from his community garden for the sale and helped cook the borscht.

The fundraiser made around $3,000 and organizers couldn’t have been happier with the outcome.

“Thanks to our sponsors, Moder’s Garden, Maplewood Meats, Voyageur’s Bakehouse, and Romo Durable Signs,” said event organizer, Oksana Kobzar-Schweiner.