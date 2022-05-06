APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fannie Xie made her own American Dream come true by opening the first bubble tea shop in Appleton called Uni Uni.

As a veteran and immigrant with little support, she had to work harder to make her small business a reality.

“At first a lot of people told me that it’s not possible,” said Xie. “I have no previous business experience, no collateral and no bank would loan me the money.”

After working tirelessly to secure the funding and launch the business Xie is looking to the future.

“In the future, I hope I can join to help women, veterans, and minorities in low-income areas to achieve their dream like I achieved mine to open my own business,” said Xie.

Since she had no business experience Xie found herself a mentor through Score, a free service for anyone looking to start up their own business.

That is how she met Paul Dozier, her financial mentor. He described his role, “Pretty much just kind of a sounding board for her own ideas is pretty much most of what I have been doing.”

Xie said owning a store like this has been a dream of hers since childhood, “It’s every little girl’s dream to have some kind of coffee shop or dessert shop and I have that dream too.”

Those around her said these are the moments that make it all worth it.

“You ask why would you volunteer your time for an organization like Score? You don’t get paid for it. It’s all volunteer,” said Dozier. “As I say this is its own reward. When you can help somebody with the raw talent and the guts and the idea and the dream and the perserverence it’s fun to be a part of that.”