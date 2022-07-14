OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new restaurant to try? Well, Teriyaki Madness in Oshkosh is now open to the public and customers can come and ‘experience the madness’.

Teriyaki Madness is a popular restaurant franchise with locations across the country, and now northeast Wisconsin has its own. It offers Seattle-style teriyaki chicken bowls. An Oshkosh native, who served in the United States Marine Corps, decided to open a location in his hometown as a way to serve the community.

Nate Krohn served eight years in the United States Marine Corps.

He spent time in California, but when he had the chance to come back to Oshkosh he made his way back to Wisconsin. ‘Service after service’ was important to Krohn and he thought opening a restaurant would be a great way to serve the community.

I was just trying to fill my purpose as a marine, and service after service was important. What better way to serve the community by providing jobs and opportunities for everybody here. Nate Krohn

Teriyaki Madness has its headquarters in Denver and has a goal to open 1,000 stores by 2030. Krohn said expansion into the Green Bay and Appleton areas is a possibility.

Those looking to taste Teriyaki Madness can find it at 1834 Oshkosh Avenue in Oshkosh. The hours are:

Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Teriyaki Madness offers completely customizable bowls and has something for everyone.

On July 16, the restaurant will be doing fundraising for the Department of Veteran Affairs (DAV) for disabled veterans. A dollar of each bowl sold will go back to the DAV.

More information can be found on the restaurant’s website or Facebook page.