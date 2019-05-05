Local veteran receives Harley Davidson from "Hogs for Heroes" Video

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Fond du Lac veteran received a special gift today.

Marine veteran Rob Thiede received the keys to the ride of a lifetime for a new Harley Davidson.

The organization "Hogs for Heroes" gave him the keys to the motorcycle at the open road Harley Davidson shop in Fond du Lac.

In addition to the new motorcycle, a short scenic bike ride took place to welcome the veteran to the Harley Davidson family.

Thiede says he is grateful for all the organization has done for him.

"What they do for veterans is by far anything anybody could ever ask for or imagine," says Thiede. "By them doing what they do it allows us to have the freedom the release from the situations that may go on internally."

This gift marks the eighth injured Wisconsin veteran that "Hogs for Heroes" has returned to the road.

