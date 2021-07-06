Local veterans prepare for Pearly Gates Veterans Ride

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local veterans are coming together to raise funds for local veteran organizations at the 16th Annual Pearly Gates Veterans Ride.

Over the past 15 years, the bike ride has grown from 40 bikes to over 700 bikes included in the ride.

Bikers coming from as far as Texas to help support local veterans in the Green Bay area. The event is expected to raise close to $100, 000.

The bike ride will begin at the Pearly Gate Bar & Grille and will travel to Maribel, where bikers will gather in the downtown area. Officials in Maribel have closed four blocks of downtown in anticipation of the bike riders.

Participants will return to the Pearly Gate around 4:30 p.m. for a host of evening festivities including a live auction followed by the drawing for the cash prizes, then a night of music and dancing.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. Participants can register their vehicle at the Pearly Gates Bar & Grille or the Kwik Trip #292 on Huron Road. Over 700 motorcycles, 200-250 Classic Cars and Corvettes, 2,000 participants plus members of the military and local law enforcement are set to participate in Saturday’s events. The ride will start at 12:30 p.m.

More than 30 local veterans organizations benefit from the ride. The community is asked to come out and support bikers during the ride. For more information on the Pearly Gates Veterans Ride, visit their Facebook page.