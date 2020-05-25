Local Veterans raise funds to bring Vietnam Memorial Wall to Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Son’s of American Legion Squadron 70 in Oshkosh is bringing the American Veterans Travelling Tribute Vietnam Memorial Wall to Oshkosh this coming Oct 8-11th.

The group had several fundraising events set to help cover the over $10,000 cost to bring it to the community, but those fundraising events had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus.

This Memorial Day, the organization was given permission to host a “drive-thru” Brat & Hot dog Fry at the American Legion Cook Fuller Post 70 in Oshkosh.

All of the proceeds from the event will go directly to the cost of bringing the AVTT Vietnam Memorial Wall to Oshkosh.

The AVTT Vietnam Memorial Wall is an 80% scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C.

We understand most people won’t have the chance to go to D.C. to see The Wall,” says member Mike Bennett, “and that is why it is very important for us to bring the AVTT Wall to Oshkosh.

For more information: https://www.americanveteranstravelingtribute.com/