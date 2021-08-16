Local veterans react to Taliban forces taking over Afghanistan

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The news of the swift take over of Kabul in Afghanistan has many veterans upset after spending so much time defending the country.

John Foss, an Afghanistan Veteran, said, “We spent so much time, 20 years, trying to build up a government, train their military, help this country out to become a safe place for people to live, people to vote, and just to see it crumble in ten days is pretty heart breaking.”

The veterans we spoke to said they don’t feel their time was wasted serving in Afghanistan, but said it was difficult to watch the Taliban take over after the United States spent 20 years in the country.

Fannie Xie, an Afghanistan Veteran, said, “My job was to service my battle buddies, my brothers and sisters in arms, to support them mentally, make them ready for the battlefield war, resolve mental health problems with them. I don’t think my time was wasted but I feel really sorry for the life that was wasted.”

Both veterans said this was heavy news after spending a year or more of their lives in Afghanistan.

“It’s really heartbreaking to see all the work that we’ve done, all the places that I’ve stepped, all the places that I worked, all the places that I built while I was there is currently under the extremist terrorist organization that we were fighting against,” said Foss.