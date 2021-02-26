FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Local window cleaners honor kindness day, washing Boys and Girls Club windows

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local window cleaning business sent crews Friday to clean every window at the Appleton Boys and Girls Club.

Organizers say the event is in honor of Random Act of Kindness Day that happens every year in February.

Throughout the pandemic, the Boys and Girls Club says they continued to provide services to local children but had to cut back on some spending, like window cleaning and landscaping.

That’s where Fish Window Cleaning stepped in.

The window cleaning business says they wanted to bring a smile to the volunteers and employees who make such a difference to locals.

