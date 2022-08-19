ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local Wisconsin family that owns a home near Lambeau Field organized a dog walk and tailgate for veterans.

Tom Burnes and his family partnered up with Sierra Delta, an organization that provides companion dogs and training to veterans, to host this dog walk.

The walk started around noon at the family’s house on Canterbury Road. Veterans and their dogs crossed by Krolls West and walked clockwise around the stadium toward the veteran’s memorial by the Don Hudson Center.

“We all love dogs and we all love this country,” said BJ Ganem, Sierra Delta’s CEO. “Let’s walk and find unique ways to just come together and experience each other. You get to meet your neighbors and by coming together and walking our dogs together we learn that some of the things we fear about each other might not be true.”

The Green Bay Packers also provided water halfway through the walk for around 30 veterans that participated in the walk.

The Packers take on the New Orleans Saints at 7:00 p.m. Friday night for Green Bay’s one and only preseason home game.