ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – McKayla Marie Sweets is preparing to open its doors for business. The owner of the shop says opening a bakery has been a dream of hers since elementary school.

“It’s literally a dream come true. I remember sitting in school when I was little like, ‘Aw, I can’t wait to have a bakery someday,'” remembered McKayla Dietzen, the owner of McKayla Marie Sweets.

Dietzen said she has a passion for baking. ”Macaroon, cookies, cupcakes, and cakes are a huge specialty of mine,” she explained.

The Green Bay native graduated from culinary school and is preparing to open her own bakery in Ashwaubenon. She said she hopes her story will inspire women while also satisfying their sweet tooth.

“I think it is so important to just follow your own dreams,” said Dietzen. “I didn’t go the traditional college route, I went to a two-year culinary school, and you don’t have to do what everybody else is doing, what your parents did, what your teachers did – you have to just follow your own dreams.”

Dietzen and her father are working long hours to renovate the building, and she said she’s excited to open the doors of her shop.

“Hopefully within the next week or two we’ll have everything wrapped and inspections done, and then I can open mid-September hopefully,” added Dietzen.

If you’re looking to stop by when it opens, the shop will be located in the Revolution Development on Holmgren Way.