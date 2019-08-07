Local woman works with Virginia dachshund rescue

A local woman is heading an effort to make sure the beloved dachshund dog breed, also called weiner dogs, receive the proper medical care they need before they are adopted.

K Kids Dachshund Rescue is based in Virginia, but shelters along the Lakeshore are working to open their doors to those dachshunds looking for a home.

“When they said they were going to form this rescue and I wanted to help out and they said they didn’t have any expertise in social media,” says Jenny Kanieski. “I said I could help out so that’s how I became involved and they keep me informed and in the loop.”

K Kids launched last year in July.

To date they have re-homed 44 dogs, including Jenny’s current dachshund named Sparky.

Because of the myriad of health issues dachshunds often come with, part of her work is educating dachshund owners on how to take care of them so they don’t end up in shelters in the first place.

“Dental health is important for dachshunds, they have notoriously bad teeth,” says Kanieski. “If they gain too much weight it’s bad for their spine and a lot of times there’s disc problems and paralyzation. So we’re trying to educate people when they adopt them so that they know how to take care of them properly.”

Last month K Kids received a grant from the Dr. Jane Foundation.

That money helps ship dachshunds to their new homes, even if they’re 900 miles away from Virginia like Jenny.

“We’re always looking for other people to bring dogs to their foster homes and other shelters here.”

For more information on how to adopt a dog with K Kids Dachshund Rescue visit www.kkidsrescue.org or savedoxies@kkidsrescue.org.