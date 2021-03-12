GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Local WWII Veteran recognized for service posthumously

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – On Friday, March 12, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) presented multiple medals posthumously to the family of Mary Benham, who served in the US Army Nurse Corps during World War II from 1942 to 1946.

“As I grew up, I can say I’ve always had these really strong women in my family and she has always been sort of the gold standard,” said Benham’s greanddaughter, Ashley Prange. “So if she can do it, certainly I can do it. I think what a gift to have that in our family , but a gift to get to share with all the other women who are growing up and looking for some ‘sheros,'” Prange added.

During the war, Benham played a critical role in maintaining the supply and setup of operating tents and was in charge of surgical teams.

Her exemplary service earned her a number of medals, including:

  • American Defense Service Medal
  • Women’s Army Corps Service Medal
  • European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal and Bronze Arrowhead device, one Silver Service Star, and two Bronze Service Stars
  • World War II Victory Medal
  • Army of Occupation Medal with Germany Clasp
  • Meritorious Unit Communication
  • Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII

Rep. Gallagher will presented the medals to Benham’s son, Michael Prange, and other family members. Click HERE for a one-pager put together by Benham’s family regarding her service.

