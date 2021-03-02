Local YMCA host ‘Day of Giving’

March 2nd is designated as the Day of Giving for YMCAs across the country. This day gives those in the community a chance to support the work this organization does for the community.

Greater Green Bay YMCA is using this day to not only raise donations, but raise awareness about some of their programs. The YMCA hosts summer camps, swimming lessons, after-school programs, and even services for cancer survivors.

Donations are vital as community organizations try to make a comeback during the pandemic. Most of the donations for today help the YMCA fund most of their mission work.

If you donate today, your donation will be doubled. You can check out the Greater Green YMCA website to donate online.