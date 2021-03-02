GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Local YMCA host ‘Day of Giving’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

March 2nd is designated as the Day of Giving for YMCAs across the country. This day gives those in the community a chance to support the work this organization does for the community.

Greater Green Bay YMCA is using this day to not only raise donations, but raise awareness about some of their programs. The YMCA hosts summer camps, swimming lessons, after-school programs, and even services for cancer survivors.

Donations are vital as community organizations try to make a comeback during the pandemic. Most of the donations for today help the YMCA fund most of their mission work.

If you donate today, your donation will be doubled. You can check out the Greater Green YMCA website to donate online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Family Ties: Close knit Lourdes Academy Knights eye state title

UW-Oshkosh men advance in high scoring affair

Sports Xtra: UW-Oshkosh's Fischer talks regular season, WIAC tournament

Gamblers drop weekend finale to Des Moines

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Recapping boys basketball sectionals, state brackets revealed