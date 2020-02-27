Local youth take oath of enlistment at Marinette High School with a little help from space

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local youth came together at Marinette High School to raise their hands in an oath of enlistment ceremony with the assistance of a U.S. Army Colonel and NASA astronaut in space.

The Appleton Recruiting Company, in partnership with NASA and Space Center Houston, hosted the first-ever, nationwide live oath of enlistment ceremony with U.S. Army Col. and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan, who is currently at the International Space Station.

“Super proud of them, and we have schools all the way down to Seymour who couldn’t make it here today,” says Staff Sergeant Kenneth Kluge with the U.S. Army. “Very proud of these guys, they’re definitely top-tier material, so I’m really happy and honored that I get to meet them and lead them to this next stage in their life.”

Over 900 future soldiers participated at more than 130 locations across the country, including Marinette High.

To watch the full livestream, visit the U.S. Army Recruiting Command’s Facebook page.

New enlistees at Space Center Houston had the chance to participate in a question-and-answer session with Col. Morgan following the ceremony.

