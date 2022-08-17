(WFRV) – Two kids from northeast Wisconsin are among the finalists for the USA Mullet Championship.

In total, Wisconsin has four representatives total in the two divisions. There are a Kid’s and Teen Division. The Teen Division has 11 finalists, while the Kid’s Division has 25.

On the USA Mullet Championships website, here are the finalists from Wisconsin:

Kid’s Division Emmitt – Menomonie, Wisconsin Axel – Brillion, Wisconsin

Teen Division Cayden – Wausau, Wisconsin Max – Lawrence, Wisconsin



Max is 13 years old. His mom tells Local 5 that he is a student at West De Pere and his biggest passion is hunting. He has had his mullet for about two years. The mullet ‘totally fits his style’, as his mom says Max is normally wearing cowboy boots, wrangler jeans, an American Flag belt buckle and often enough a cowboy hat.

He is in the Teen Division, and voting for him can be done here.

Axel is 5 years old and lives in Brillion. His mom tells Local 5 he has also been growing his mullet for the last two years. When he found out about the competition, Axel said that he needed to join.

If Axel wins, he’d love to donate his winnings to the Brillion Nature Center which is a reptile exhibit. He would also donate some to local families in need.

Axel is in the Kid’s Division, and voting can be done here.

Voting ends on Friday, August 19.