KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) — Wednesday (June 1) marked the sixth bomb threat to Kiel police in more than a week.

“People are pretty upset,” one man told us. “Kids can’t even go to high school.”

The ongoing bomb threats are the talk of the town, however, it’s something most people don’t want to talk about.

“People are going on and about their daily lives, but it seems somber (here),” the man said. “People aren’t out and about as much as they maybe would be.”

The latest threat on Wednesday extends past just targeting Kiel district schools. It now includes private schools, all roads and businesses in the city, even the wastewater treatment plant.

The threat said if the Title IX investigation is not dropped by Friday the entire city had the potential to be targeted.

The threats began on May 23. It canceled the Memorial Day parade and has pushed back high school graduation. Everyone Local 5 spoke to on Wednesday is frustrated the threats are happening in the first place.

The city of 3,900 people is a tight-knit community.

“Everybody knows everybody,” a man said. “I can name everyone I went to high school with. You never think something like this is going to happen here, but for some reason it is.”

That’s why he, and others, told us off-camera, that they believe the threat is coming from outside the city.

“I just think that whoever is doing this is probably not from the community. They really don’t know the people that are here. And if they did, they wouldn’t do that,” he added.

Kiel police reiterate it takes all these threats seriously and will continue to investigate each one.