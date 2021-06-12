Lock ’em up: Outagamie Co. Sheriff’s give tips on keeping your trailer after a string of thefts

OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County Sheriff’s are reminding people to lock up their trailers after a string of thefts in different parts of the County.

According to their Facebook page, the thefts are mostly happening during the day but they give some tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of trailer theft.

Use a trailer lock

Block the tires

Remove chains from the hitch

Have your trailer marked with a unique identifier

Park the trailer inside or in a fenced area

The Sheriff’s Office asks if you have any information regarding the thefts to contact them at (920) 832-5605.