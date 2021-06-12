FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Lock ’em up: Outagamie Co. Sheriff’s give tips on keeping your trailer after a string of thefts

OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County Sheriff’s are reminding people to lock up their trailers after a string of thefts in different parts of the County.

According to their Facebook page, the thefts are mostly happening during the day but they give some tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of trailer theft.

  • Use a trailer lock
  • Block the tires
  • Remove chains from the hitch
  • Have your trailer marked with a unique identifier
  • Park the trailer inside or in a fenced area

The Sheriff’s Office asks if you have any information regarding the thefts to contact them at (920) 832-5605.

