Locker Room’s George Koonce recognized as a top influential black leader in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Local 5’s George Koonce, co-host of Locker Room and Green and Gold Gameday Live, is being recognized as a top influential black leader in Wisconsin.

365 Media Organization, a Madison-based non-profit news outlet focused on communities of color, is releasing its list of the top 48 influential black leaders in the state for the fifth year.

Koonce is being recognized for providing leadership and strategic direction at Marion University in Fond du Lac. Also being noticed is Koonce’s philanthropic support of the university.

After retiring from the NFL in 2000, the former Packers linebacker earned his master’s degree at East Carolina and a Ph.D. from Marquette.

Koonce, in his third season with Locker Room and Gameday Live, can be seen on Local 5 Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. during the Packers season.