GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A logistics service company has announced the permanent layoff of 70 forklift operator employees at a Green Bay Proctor & Gamble paper mill.

According to a letter sent by RGL Specialty Solutions to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), RGL states that it was not successful in its bid to “retain the foregoing Proctor & Gamble In-plant business.”

Due to the unsuccessful bid, RGL says it will not be able to continue to employ all of the people it currently has employed at the paper mill located at 501 Eastman Avenue in Green Bay.

Over the last 15 years or so, RGL has employed more than 50 employees at the Procter & Gamble In-Plant business. Our customer is retaining another third-party logistics company to do this work inside their facility for them. Sheila Stordahl, VP Human Resources at RGL Specialty Solutions

The letter states that as a result, “up to 70 forklift operator hourly employees within RGL Specialty Solutions in Green Bay and particularly at the Proctor & Gamble location” will be permanently laid off.

RGL says that it does not expect that any other job classification will be adversely impacted by these layoffs.

Layoffs will begin no earlier than April 26, but RGL stated that the timing could be affected by other circumstances relating to the third-party logistics company being hired by Proctor & Gamble.

“RGL will ensure that employees will be paid all earned wages and agreed-upon benefits at the time of their termination,” the letter read. The affected employees are not represented by any union.