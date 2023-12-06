OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Many changes are on the horizon for the Oshkosh Area School District (OASD), which includes a new elementary school that will encompass students currently enrolled in three area schools.

On Wednesday, officials with the OASD revealed the new logo, mascot, and school colors for the brand-new Menominee Elementary School. Menominee Elementary is set to open for the 2024-2025 school year.

“The Oshkosh Area School District worked with the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin to identify mascot options that would align with the tribe’s rich history and culture,” officials with OASD said.

Three options for the school mascot were decided on: the blue jay, cardinal, and robin. Students and staff from the three schools that will combine into Menominee Elementary voted on the three options; leading to the winner of Blue Jay, with 53% of the vote.

In Menominee traditions, blue jays are revered for their observation skills and for the belief that they alert the tribe that change is coming. Blue jays are also often seen as symbols of communication, curiosity and confidence. As Menominee Elementary brings together three school communities into one new unified learning environment, the blue jay reminds students and staff to observe and learn from one another, while welcoming the exciting change ahead. Oshkosh Area School District

Menominee Elementary School in Oshkosh new logo and mascot (Credit: Oshkosh Area School District)

“We appreciate the opportunity to work with the Menominee Indian Tribe and to have our future school community be part of this exciting process,” said Beth Galeazzi, principal of Webster Stanley Elementary School and the future Menominee Elementary School. “The blue jay embodies the spirit of curiosity that we hope to spark in students, and serves as a great reminder of our ability to embrace change and soar to new heights.”

District leaders worked with Bray Architects to develop a comprehensive school branding package that included incorporating the mascot and colors into a new school logo.

Menominee Elementary will become home to students currently enrolled at Merrill, Washington, and Webster Stanley Elementary schools.

The new Menominee Elementary School is one component of the first phase of the District’s long-range facilities plan, which received voter support through the success of the District’s 2020 capital referendum.