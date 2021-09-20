Lombardi Look-A-Like: People do double-takes with Lombardi imitation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – People walking around Lambeau Field on Sunday may have thought they traveled back in time to the 1960s.

Joe Castillo has been dressing up like Packers legend Vince Lombardi for the past seven years. He roamed around the grounds of Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Castillo will be one of the many fans attending the team’s home opener on Monday night.

“There are so many people that wish they can be here and see all of this. When I come here I always think about them,” says Castillo.

The Packers open their season on Monday night against the Detroit Lions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bostick on next chapter

Bostick on time in Green Bay

Bostick on mental health

Bostick on 2014 NFC Championship Game

Bostick on Aaron Rodgers speaking out about mental health

Bostick on coaching youth football