Lombardi Middle School students create apps for classroom project

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A few talented Lombardi Middle School students are showing off their skills in the digital world.

Eighth-grade computer science students were tasked with creating an app as part of “The Great Apps Showdown.” The mission- to help solve a problem either for themselves or others.

“Knowing what some of these things mean and that thought process of problem solving can be used in any career,” said Jessica Jahnke, Business Education Teacher at Lombardi Middle School. “I tell them that even though they may not like to code, this is still a good class for your mind and for whatever career you choose.”

“We do have some knowledge on this and I think if we gain more knowledge in the future, this would actually make a good career plan that we could do,” said Brett Deines, 8th grader.

Brett worked with classmate Isaiah Kapalin to create a health and fitness app. The app is capable of tracking the user’s calories as well as their mineral intake.

“By working with others, we could make a really good app or a bigger app so it’s pretty cool,” says Deines.

Family members of those participating students were also invited to attend. Some apps created include a clothing app, a ‘Save the Turtles’ game, and a solution for world pollution.