LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch hosting series of Alpaca-themed events

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – An alpaca ranch is changing the way you think about after-work hobbies.

The LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch will be hosting a series of nightly classes, focused on knitting. It is so aptly named ‘Wine & Knit with Alpacas’ and features not only the furry friends but a few bottles of South American wine as well.

“I don’t think people have enough interaction time, that they’ve ever interacted with animals,” says Kevin Stoer, Owner of LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch. “I think these are great animals to expose yourself to, they’re not a dog or a cat, but they’re probably the closest farm area animal that you’re ever going to see that is going to be soft and lovable.”

Good Tuesday morning! We’re at LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch where they’ll be hosting a wine & knit session tonight with their furry friends. I’m live w/ the details until 7! 🦙 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/1QLuhH8KeF — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) September 17, 2019

Using alpaca fur for knitting and crocheting also offers enthusiasts better and stronger material to work with. It’s even become a sort of hot commodity.

“We have noticed a resurgence of people knitting,” said Stoer. “At one time, your grandmother knit and you were sort of embarrassed by that when she knits something but now, I see some great things being knit from people. I see it as sort of the in-thing to do right now.”

The last class, or session, of the year will be happening tonight from 5 to 7. You can find more information, as well as more events LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch will be hosting on their Facebook page.