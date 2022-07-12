(WFRV) – The alligator that was found swimming in a Fond du Lac County lake has made its way to a sanctuary in a neighboring state.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue announced that the alligator that was found in Long Lake has arrived at Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary in Athens, Michigan. The alligator was spotted swimming in Long Lake back on July 1.

It was handed over to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) who then contacted J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue to take the animal.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue wants pet owners to know there are options for pets other than releasing them into the wild.

A fundraiser has been started to help pay for shipping costs. Donation information can be found here.