BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has sent out information about its plans to begin long-term lane closures Tuesday evening on Wisconsin Highway 172.

According to WisDOT, the construction on WIS 172 will impact east and westbound traffic between the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport entrance and I-41 in Ashwaubenon.

Officials say that both east and westbound traffic will be reduced down to one lane of travel starting Tuesday and continuing through July 2023.

Motorists may encounter delays or backups, so make sure if you’re traveling in that area to pay close attention to the roadway.

WisDOT says this is a resurfacing project with numerous structure and ramp improvements between the airport and I-41. Improvements will reduce surface roughness and provide a smoother and safer ride for motorists.

Improvements are also expected to extend the life of the pavement structure while reducing future maintenance costs. Repair and replacement of culverts/drainage structures help ensure adequate drainage to mitigate possible flooding.

Upgrades to pedestrian curb ramps, new beam guards, and new pavement markings provide safer travel for motorists and pedestrians.

For more information on the upcoming construction, you can visit the WIS 172 Construction Project Website here.