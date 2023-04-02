Wisconsin Department of Transportation logo with the Leo Frigo bridge.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Long-term, continuous lane closures begin soon on the Leo Frigo Bridge over the Fox River in Green Bay, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) remind.

A release from WisDOT, say the lane closures are part of a $5 million contract to paint the arch on the bridge and also install lighting.

I-43 at the Leo Frigo Bridge will be restricted to one lane of travel with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph, officials say.

The long-term closure begins on Monday, April 3 and work is expected to finish sometime in the fall.

Lane and ramp closures include:

April 3 to fall 2023 Southbound I-43 continuous lane closure on the bridge. Southbound I-43 will have one lane of travel for motorists to use for the entire duration of construction. A continuous northbound I-43 lane closure will take place at the start of construction and near the end of construction. Off-peak lane closures on northbound I-43 will occur during the middle stages of work. The southbound I-43 on-ramp from Atkinson Drive will be closed.

Detour Those seeking I-43 access from Atkinson Drive will continue on US 141 to WIS 57 to Webster Avenue and use the Webster Avenue ramp to join I-43.



More information about the project can be found here.