Two Rivers long-time city council member makes huge impact after his death

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A long-time city council member in Two Rivers managed to surprise his fellow public servants…..after his death!

Local Five’s Kris Schuller reports on how his posthumous generosity is making a lasting impact on the community.

For 25 years Jim Taddy served Two Rivers as a member of the city council. A community, that City Manager Greg Buckley says Taddy dearly loved.

“I know from working with Jim, he was a very humble man. Serving his community on the council was a real highlight in his life,” said Two Rivers City Manager Greg Buckley.

In the past few weeks, this long-time public servant, who died last November, has been surprising many here at City Hall by leaving generous cash donations.

“To our police department, our fire department, separately to the Friends of the Senior Center and also to the City of Two Rivers, on the order of $280,000,” said Buckley

“We were pretty floored that we actually got it, it was just an outstanding gift,” said Fire Chief Steven Denzien.

“It’s a lot of money clearly, clearly a lot, a lot of money,” said Police Chief Brian Kohlmeier.

The police and fire departments were left with $74,000 each, Friends of the Senior Center over $90,000 and the city received $46,000 – money now earmarked for a splash pad/skating rink project.

“Certainly the plans are being made to use it for things that will be of lasting benefit to the community,” Buckley said.

“We want to use the money to offer services that otherwise we would not be able to,” said Kohlmeier.

“It was just a phenomenal gift. We are so blessed to have that and we are going to do hopefully some impressive things with it that will honor Mr. Taddy,” said Denzien.

A public servant that Buckley says had an abiding love and compassion for his community.

Buckley says Taddy was 74 when he passed and that he worked his whole life as an appliance repairman.