GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA), a long-time radio host in Green Bay has announced his retirement.

In a release, the WBA says Jim Murphy, the host of Murphy in the Morning on WIXX, is retiring after 32 years of being on the Green Bay airwaves.

“Working on a legendary station for 32 years has been a phenomenal ride. I can’t thank Duke Wright and Jeff McCarthy enough for giving me the opportunity many moons ago.” -Jim Murphy

Murphy reportedly started at WIXX in September of 1991 after spending more than three years at a radio station in New Orleans.

During his time at WIXX, Murphy became a fixture on Game Day at Lambeau Field for 28 years as he hosted game day on-field activities and even led the Packers down Lombardi Avenue during the Packers’ Super Bowl victory parade following their win in Super Bowl XXXI.

In 2018, the WBA says Murphy was included in an exhibit at the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay that highlighted 50 of the most influential people throughout the history of Brown County.

“I’ve been blessed with amazing co-hosts and co-workers throughout my tenure here at WIXX. I could not have done it without them, especially Katie and Nick. Also, to all the faithful listeners in the northeast Wisconsin region, thank you for your friendship and loyalty. I will miss them tremendously. Time really does fly. Savor every minute of it.” -Jim Murphy

Murphy’s final show on WIXX is set to be on the morning of Tuesday, November 28.