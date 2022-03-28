FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – He served eight terms as Fond du Lac County executive and would have continued serving had it not been for his sudden death on Sunday.

Allen Buechel was a staple in Fond du Lac County government for over 45 years.

“Yesterday I came into the office and walked into his office because I knew if I did that today it would be a different feeling, I wanted to have that moment for myself and you can feel his absence,” said Erin Gerred, who worked closely with Buechel for over a decade as the county’s Director of Administration.

She said she’s still trying to process that Buechel is gone. She said that Buechel really listened to and valued the opinions of all the department heads in the county.

She explained how he was easy to work with, kind, humble, and always looked out for what was best for the county.

“I loved the man as a boss, as an individual he was exceptional, to know him was to know some greatness,” said Gerred.

According to his biography on the county website, Buechel was the longest-serving county executive in the state. He was on the county board for 17 years before beginning as county executive in 1993.

His work touched all departments within the county building.

“Over the years he has been very supportive of public safety, not just police officers, but fire, EMS, and all those people tasked with protecting public safety,” said Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.

“Allen loved Fond du Lac County and made decisions in the best interests of the county to lead us forward in difficult and challenging times,” said Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney.

“I was very fortunate to have known Al Buechel for many years he was a true asset and made our Fond du Lac community truly a better place and he will be greatly missed,” said Joe Braun, who is the Executive Director of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation.

Those who worked with him said they always appreciated his collaborative spirit and that he was kind to everyone. He was known for his dad jokes and for his willingness to always give a history lesson about the county he loved.

“He was (my) boss, county executive, mentor, father figure he was all those things to me,” said Gerred.

Fond du Lac County will hold a special election to select the next county executive on June 7. Until then the county board chairperson will serve in the role.

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh also made a statement on Buechel’s passing.

County Executive Buechel was the embodiment of thoughtful, steady, fair and kind leadership,” said UWO Chancellor Andrew Leavitt. “He was committed to the people and purpose of his county and, for decades, was a champion for the university’s Fond du Lac campus. He truly loved it. He will be missed but long remembered as an outstanding public administrator and the model of good governance.”

