FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Just a few weeks ago Local 5 brought you the story of Marley, one of the longest-working therapy dogs in northeast Wisconsin who was getting ready to celebrate her 14th birthday.

Well, Sunday, August 7, was this good girl’s special day and it was nothing short of a success.

The local non-profit called Sassu Enterprises Pet Therapy Services organized the special event, which served both as a birthday party and as a fundraiser.

Organizers said the fundraiser was aimed at raising money to help the group continue visiting assisted living facilities and help with the training of new rescue dogs that are coming into the pack soon.

“It’s been phenomenal it’s down here at the bar and out in the community. I’m totally stoked about it. Everyone’s been there even outside the community we’re talking Milwaukee, Madison, and everywhere else,” shared Sassu Enterprises Pet Therapy Services founder, William Krause.

In addition, Marley’s birthday party also included special appearances by Packers alumni Chris Jacke and Bill Shroeder who were on hand signing autographs for guests at the celebration.