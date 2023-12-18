GREEN BAY, WIS. (WFRV) – Gary Platt attended a Packers game for the 500th time. Platt attended his first Packers game in 1961 and says his love runs deep for the green and gold.

“All my life over 70 years I love the fans that we have, the type of fans that win or lose we fill the place up and we’re very loyal,” stated Platt.

Green Bay Packer’s director of public affairs Aaron Popkey says acknowledging fans is necessary for the organization.

Platt says he credits players of the organization for giving him something to cheer for.

“Thank you for playing hard and remember the green and gold’s special so you better remember that, go pack go,” explained Platt.

Platt received a game ball on behalf of the organization.