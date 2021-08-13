Longtime Packers employee, Ted Eisenreich, retires after 40 years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Longtime Director of Facility Operations, Ted Eisenreich, officially retired from the Green Bay Packers on July 30.

It was his first and only job after graduating from Seymour High School.

“I never had a resume. Never gave a job interview,” Eisenreich tells Local 5 News. “I’ve done a thousand of them. But I never had one myself. So right out of high school, I started the next day.”

That means when he started it was still sodded at Lambeau. Eisenreich recalls his frequent conversations with the legendary Bart Starr over that when he was coach.

“He used to meet with me after games and tell me what he liked about the field what he didn’t like,” says Eisenreich. “So he was very involved with us.”

Among the most memorable moments of his career includes coming up with a chute system to get snow out of Lambeau. He credits teamwork and several talented folks for working together to come up with the idea. He says until his final winter with the team they were always looking to improve.

“We’re always trying to make it better, faster, everything we can do to make the process easier.”

Ted says he was fortunate to be surrounded by a lot of good people.

“We took pride in what we do and every day we tried to make an impact on the facility.”

And the impact of Ted ‘the operations guy’ will be felt by Packers fans for generations to come.