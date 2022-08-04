SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – In what will surely put a smile on the faces of customers waiting to revisit a popular bar in Shiocton, the River Rail Bar & Banquet Hall will reportedly reopen on August 10.

River Rail Bar & Banquet Hall announced back in June that it was officially closed. In a recent update, it was announced that new owners will be taking over the restaurant and it will reopen.

On the restaurant’s Facebook page it says that it is reopening on August 10. It was mentioned that while the restaurant will be under new ownership, things will remain nearly similar. One of the new owners is Codie who apparently has worked ‘diligently’ with Dick over the past weeks.

Dick Wickesberg spent a lifetime building River Rail into the restaurant, bar and banquet hall the community in Shiocton knows and loves

Many of the previous employees will also reportedly be returning.

Some of the things customers can expect are:

Monday All-you-can-eat broasted chicken dinner

Wednesday & Thursday Pizza special – buy one 16-inch (three-topping), get a 12-inch (two-topping) free

Friday Fish Fry (With the same Tartar)

Saturday & Sunday Breakfast 7 a.m. to noon

Four pounds of wings and a pitcher of beer

Based on the Facebook posts, River Rail is still looking to hire a few positions.