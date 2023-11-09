TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The last standing jewelry store in Two Rivers is closing its doors for good.

Dalebroux Jewelry has called the lakeshore home since 1952, with sisters Linda Streu and Paula Schuett purchasing the store in 1988. The shop is now closing after Streu has decided to retire, However, leaving the business was not an easy decision.

Streu says, “It’s just such a big part of my life. I’ve been doing this over 53 years. It’s emotional.”

Since the owners announced the closing one week ago, the community response has been overwhelming. Richard Wondrash and his wife Kathy were shopping for replacement wedding rings for their 50th anniversary when Local 5 caught up with them waiting in line outside the store.

Wondrash says, “I’m sad to see it go. It’s another one of the icon dynasties in town that are leaving us.”

Also shopping was Marie Southern, who had been going to the store with her daughter for years. She says about her trips to the store, “I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve had a good experience.”

Schuett was thrilled to see so many people coming out to the store during its final days saying, “Today really has been very hard, seeing a lot of these people. I had somebody come in and wanted to buy a remembrance ring, and all those things are just hard. I’m going to miss it all.”

In addition to their customers, what the sisters say they will also miss is working side by side.

“She has her responsibilities, I have my responsibilities and together we just make a great team,” Streu says.

Schuett says about working with her sister, “so many people say ‘how do you do it?’. We’ve never had a problem.”

The store is doing a sale on the majority of their items before it closes December 23rd.