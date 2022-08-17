WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A strong stereotype that has followed police officers is their love for any kind of donuts and even stronger coffee. Well, cops all across the state are rising to the occasion and sitting on the roofs of Dunkin’ Donuts to help the Wisconsin Special Olympics.

According to a release, local law enforcement will be on roofs at more than 40 Dunkin’ locations across the state for the 10th annual Cop on a Rooftop.

Special signs and props will be waved in the air, games will be played, and other activities will allow anyone to get to know law enforcement and Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes, coaches, and staff.

What you can do

If you make a donation to support Special Olympics Wisconsin between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Aug. 19, organizers said you will receive a coupon for a free donut.

Anyone donating $10 or more will receive a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.

Event staff said funds raised during the event “go directly back to the athletes, providing opportunities to participate in a variety of sports programming, to foster a healthy lifestyle, to develop social and leadership skills, and to create a sense of belonging and inclusion for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.”

Over the past nine years, they said Cop on a Rooftop has raised more than $430,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Northeast Wisconsin locations

Special Olympics Wisconsin Inc. has given the following locations participating in the event held on Friday:

Appleton – W3208 County Road Kk.

De Pere – 950 Main Ave.

Fond du Lac – 735 W Johnson St.

Green Bay – 2125 Main St.

Howard – 2455 Lineville Rd.

Manitowoc – 3506 Calumet Ave.

Menasha – 1490 Oneida St.

Menomonie – 2320 State Highway 25 N.

Oshkosh – 1714 Oshkosh Ave.

Sheboygan – 2832 S Business Dr.

Waupun – 1001 E Main St.

For the full list of Wisconsin locations, click here.