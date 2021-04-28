FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Looking back on memories in the Darboy Supper Club after the sale of the property

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARBOY, Wis. (WFRV) – The sale of the Darboy Supper Club has many in Northeast Wisconsin reminiscing about the nearly 60 years of fond memories they created there.

Char Steenis, Neenah, said, “We were able to book the wedding at that time and I guess that’s the beginning of the Darboy Club.”

Fred and Char Steenis were one of the very first couples to book a wedding in the Darboy Club in 1962.

Fred Steenis, Neenah, said, “We just had a great time, we had like 275 people. It was hard to get a booking but we got one there and we were happy.”

This began a long tradition of weddings at the Darboy Club and some are sad to see the insitution that holds so many memories for them go.

Jeff Ruffing, Darboy, said, “It hurt’s it’s like somebody took a couple pages of your wedding books and threw a couple pages away.”

The Darboy Supper Club was not only the go-to location for large celebrations but also known for their Friday Night Fish Frys.

Aaron Schmitt, Kaukauna, said, “That was one of our favorite things on Fridays was to get Friday Fish to go. They had probably my favorite perch in the area.”

Schmitt said he practically grew up in the Darboy Club helping his dad DJ countless weddings before he starting to do them solo.

“As a child I went there to help him hold doors and load sound equipment and the darboy club was a very popular wedding venue for the whole time he was in business and the whole time I was in business,” said Schmitt.

Out of everyone we talked to today no one had any ideas for what they think they area should turn into but they are looking forward to that announcement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Quinn Meinerz looks to become latest D3 success story in NFL

Freedom, Waupaca open with conference wins

Bay Port lacrosse returns with win over Notre Dame

Fox Valley Classic Conference playoff brackets set

High School Football: Kimberly dominates Appleton North, Fond du Lac stays unbeaten

Green Bay Blizzard ready for 2021 season