Looking back on memories in the Darboy Supper Club after the sale of the property

DARBOY, Wis. (WFRV) – The sale of the Darboy Supper Club has many in Northeast Wisconsin reminiscing about the nearly 60 years of fond memories they created there.

Char Steenis, Neenah, said, “We were able to book the wedding at that time and I guess that’s the beginning of the Darboy Club.”

Fred and Char Steenis were one of the very first couples to book a wedding in the Darboy Club in 1962.

Fred Steenis, Neenah, said, “We just had a great time, we had like 275 people. It was hard to get a booking but we got one there and we were happy.”

This began a long tradition of weddings at the Darboy Club and some are sad to see the insitution that holds so many memories for them go.

Jeff Ruffing, Darboy, said, “It hurt’s it’s like somebody took a couple pages of your wedding books and threw a couple pages away.”

The Darboy Supper Club was not only the go-to location for large celebrations but also known for their Friday Night Fish Frys.

Aaron Schmitt, Kaukauna, said, “That was one of our favorite things on Fridays was to get Friday Fish to go. They had probably my favorite perch in the area.”

Schmitt said he practically grew up in the Darboy Club helping his dad DJ countless weddings before he starting to do them solo.

“As a child I went there to help him hold doors and load sound equipment and the darboy club was a very popular wedding venue for the whole time he was in business and the whole time I was in business,” said Schmitt.

Out of everyone we talked to today no one had any ideas for what they think they area should turn into but they are looking forward to that announcement.