GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Sargento Foods hosted a 3-day, 5-stop Hiring Tour during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week while stopping in Fond du Lac and Appleton on September 15.

Sargento Foods held on-the-spot interviews for second and third-shift production, CDL drivers, and maintenance technicians.

The hiring event featured Sargento’s iconic yellow trucks traveling throughout the area and of course, free cheese.

Local 5 News was able to catch up with John Korb, the Employee Experience Manager with Sargento Foods who was sporting an iconic bright yellow Sargento cheese shirt.

“Sargento is a family-owned business and based in Wisconsin since 1953,” explained Korb. “We’re a great company to work for, we have great benefits, we have a great hourly rate of pay, and we not only give back to our employees but also give back to the community.”

Korb’s statements fall in line with Sargento’s philosophy of ‘hire good people and treat them like family’ and he’s hoping those seeking employment will come forward and take the opportunity.

“Manufacturing experience is helpful but not necessary,” said Korb. “We’re looking for someone who is coming to work with a good attitude and work ethic, wants to continue to improve in their career, basically an individual that is passionate about what they want to do.”

For more information about careers with Sargento Careers, you can visit the company’s website here.