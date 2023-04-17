APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you live in Appleton, you may have passed by it on your way to College Avenue, but have you ever thought to stop into the Moon Water Cafe?

In business for three and a half years, owner Shannon Boegh opened the café in hopes of providing a quaint space for people to relax and catch up with old friends over a cup of coffee.

She says, “One thing that was very important to me when I started this business was I was very quiet about it. I didn’t want to make a lot of noise like ‘Come and see this new café.’ I wanted people to come, enjoy it, and I wanted it grow organically, and that has happened. People are spreading the news just friend to friend.”

Boegh may be quiet about promoting her café, but she certainly does not hold back when supporting other small businesses.

“My pottery, my mugs are made right next door. The old fashioned mix is made by an Appleton couple, so I really try to include as many Appleton businesses as I can in my space,” Boegh says.

The café’s menu offers everything from coffee, sandwiches, and homemade baked goods, with a variety of vegetarian, gluten-free, and dairy-free options.

While many residents agree Moon Water is a hidden gem in the valley, Boegh credits her family for supporting her in growing the café. Her mother, children, and boyfriend all help when they can around the restaurant.

Boegh says, “I never thought in a million years I would open my own business. It was intimidating. I have a really great support system around me, and I think that has made all the difference.”

Boegh did not have much service experience before running Moon Water, only having managed a kitchen for a few years. Nevertheless, she says it is never too late to shift careers.

“In starting this, I was 48 at time, which is later in life to be finding something that you want to be doing as your career. I would say to people that are afraid to try starting their own business that it’s not as scary as it seems to be. If you have a dream, you should try it,” Boegh says.

The café plans to have outdoor seating over the summer, where they hope to have live music acts.