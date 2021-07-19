Looking for a place to getaway? List reveals Wisconsin’s top Airbnb Host

BIRCHWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) – People looking for the best Airbnb Host in Wisconsin will need to travel over 250 miles (from Green Bay) to experience what Airbnb determined as the state’s best Host.

There were certain criteria that Airbnb created in order to determine the top Host for each state. The criteria were:

  • Hosts had to to have achieve 100% 5-star ratings in Cleanliness, Check-in and Communication categories
  • A minimum of 100 reviews
  • If there were more than one Host who met the criteria, the tiebraker was whomever had the greatest number of reviews.

Wisconsin’s top-rated Airbnb Host is Birchwood Blue Cabin in Birchwood, Wisconsin. Birchwood Blue Cabin is described as a four guest, two-bedroom, three bed and one-bath cabin. On the website, it says it costs $137 per night for one guest.

Some facts regarding the study showed:

  • 310 Hosts in the US achieved the 100% standard
  • North Carolina and California were the staes with the greatest number of Hosts who achieved the 100% standard
  • Portland, Oregon was the city with the highest amount of Hosts that met the 100% standard, with seven

For those looking to take a drive to one of Wisconsin’s neighboring states, here is the top Airbnb Host for the nearby states:

  • Illinois
    • The Guest House – Galena
  • Iowa
    • The Farmhouse Retreat – Norwalk
  • Michigan
    • Country Living Close to Downtown – Traverse City
  • Minnesota
    • The Seward House – Minneapolis

For more information on the complete list of each state’s top Airbnb Host visit their website.

