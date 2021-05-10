Looking for an apprenticeship? Wisconsinites have new tool to find one

Lehrmeister Dirk Siebeneichner, Zweiter von rechts, unterweist am Montag, 27. Okt. 2008, Lehrlinge an einem Cayenne-Unterboden in der neuen Lehrwerkstatt im Porsche-Werk Leipzig. Rund 1,7 Mio Euro investierte der Sportwagenbauer in die neue Ausbildungsstaette. Derzeitig werden 47 junge Menschen zu Kraftfahrzeug-Mechatroniker ausgebildet. Im Porsche-Werk Leipzig wird neben dem Sport-SUV Cayenne zukuenftig auch die neue Baureihe Panamera montiert. (AP Photo/Eckehard Schulz) —– Instructor Dirk Siebeneichner, second from right, instructs trainees in the new training shop of the Porsche plant in Leipzig, eastern Germany, Monday, Oct. 27, 2008. The German carmaker invested around 1.7 million Euro (US$2,12million) in this apprenticeship training center. (AP Photo/Eckehard Schulz)

(WFRV) – With high school graduation right around the corner, the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced a new tool for Wisconsinites to find the right apprenticeship.

The new position is designed to help Wisconsinites find open apprenticeship opportunities. According to officials, upon completion of their programs, apprentices earn an average of $80,000.

There are apprenticeship opporutnities availalbe in multiple fields of work including:

Construction

Manufacturing

Utility

Service sectors

Health care

Information technology

Finance

Transportation

Biotech

Agriculture

“Apprenticeship is for everyone. It’s all about finding the right fit for each individual. Navigators will set individuals up for success by providing them accurate tools and resources,” says Joshua Johnson, director of Wisconsin Apprenticeship System.

The DWD was awarded a U.S. Department of Labor Apprenticeship Expansion grant in 2019. The funds were then reportedly used to create the Apprenticeship Navigator positions. The position is to educate and assist people in every region of the state who are looking to potentially becoming apprentices.

According to officials, the navigators will focus on underrepresented populations who have low apprenticeship participation numbers.

The navigators will:

Guide people through the various programs to determine which apprenticeship is right for them,

Help people develop their apprenticeship portfolio,

Educate people on the qualification requirements for apprenticeship programs they are interested in,

Connect and network with community members to help market, educate, and promote apprenticeship programs, and

Help build a talent pool of apprentices for employers to select from.

Four out of the five navigators will work with the general public, while the fifth navigator will work with inmates within the Department of Corrections.

“I’m really excited to be part of the solution to reduce recidivism and provide legit paths for folks when they leave the institution. I feel like Wisconsin, of all places, could be a leader and develop a model that could be adopted nationwide,” says DOC navigator Milton Rogers.

For more information regarding apprenticeships visit the DWD’s website.