Looking to shop local? Appleton Farm Market begins June 19

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for more community-based products and a fun weekend event? The City of Appleton is hosting its largest farm market starting June 19.

According to Downtown Appleton, the market will be hosted outside on College Ave. from Appleton St. to Drew St., as well as Morrison St. and Houdini Plaza.

Organizers say there will be more than 100 vendors selling local foods, including:

Fresh fruits

Vegetables

Exotic meats

Cheeses

Breads

Baked goods

There will also be specialty food items as well as handcrafted items. While you peruse all of these available options, you can listen to the live music scheduled by the City.

Here is a list of vendors who will be at the market – Updated 6/18/2021

The event is scheduled to be held every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., ending on Oct. 30, 2021.

As per the City of Appleton’s ordinances, you cannot bring a pet to the farmers market. To view a map or get other downtown parking options and tips, click here.