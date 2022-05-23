ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Haven’t fired up the lawnmower in a while? Well, Allouez is reminding residents to make sure lawns are maintained, and that the Village is not doing ‘No Mow May’.

No Mow May is an initiative that is designed to help support habitats for bees and other pollinators. Other local communities participated in Now Mow May.

All grass, hay, brambles, brush, reeds, rushes, cattails, etc. are required to be maintained and cannot exceed seven inches in length. All cuttings should be properly disposed. The Village of Allouez is not participating in “No Mow May”. Village of Allouez

The reminder is both for property owners and tenants. The legislation can be viewed here.

