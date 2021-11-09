‘Lost confidence in her ability to lead’: Commander of WI Air National Guard Base relieved of duties

Airmen from the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tear down equipment next to several F-35A Lightning II at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, during the Northern Lightning 19-2 exercise, Aug. 22, 2019. This two-week Northern Lightning exercise provided more than 1500 joint-force service members with tactical, high-end training. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell)

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (AP) — There has been a change of command at the Volk Field Air National Guard Base in Wisconsin.

Col. Leslie Zyzda-Martin has been relieved of her duties as commander of Volk Field at Camp Douglas. The National Guard said in a statement that Brig. Gen. David W. May ended Zyzda-Martin’s command Monday due to “lost confidence in her ability to lead.”

The guard’s statement said the decision was made following investigations that revealed issues concerning command climate and alleged misconduct. Officials were not more specific.

Lt. Col. Tom Bauer, who currently serves as the vice commander at Volk Field, will act as interim commander until a new commander is selected.

Camp Douglas is about two hours west of Oshkosh.

