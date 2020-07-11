Lost dog in Green Bay searches for home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Campus Wisconsin Humane Society is asking for any information that might help in reuniting a lost dog with their rightful owner.

The Humane Society posted on its Facebook page that a senior dog named Lily was found near Shawano Avenue in Green Bay on Friday.

The organization shared Lily will remain as a stray hold at its facility located on 1830 Radisson Street in Green Bay.

Residents with any information to help reunite Lily with her family are being encouraged to call (920)-469-3111.

