COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to the quick actions of a good Samaritan and local troopers, a lost elderly man who was stranded on a busy highway was able to find his way home.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP), recently, troopers responded to I-90/94, near WIS 33 in Columbia County for a report of a pedestrian on the highway.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that the pedestrian in question was actually a good Samaritan who was just trying to help an elderly man who was lost and confused.

After further investigation, officials discovered that the elderly man was on his way to get lunch when his vehicle ran out of gas on the highway.

Officers also quickly learned that the man was lost and confused as he had trouble remembering where he was headed for lunch.

Eventually, the troopers were able to reunite the elderly man with his daughter, who coincidentally had been trying to call him throughout the day when he did not arrive at her house for lunch.