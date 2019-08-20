Lost in the stalks: sunflower maze raises money for Adopt a Soldier – Door County

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A field of yellow has sprouted at Wienke’s Market, a new attraction that the family worked together to create.

“This is our first year doing this,” Marit Virgin explained, “so we didn’t know what to expect. We’ve had sunflowers before, but never three acres of them.”

The idea for floral maze came about a year ago, and Virgin says making the notion a reality was a learning experience.

“We didn’t know when things were going to be in bloom or not, or how fast they were going to bloom or last,” she said.

Once the sunflowers were planted and beginning to flourish, a pathway was created.

“My brother-in-law Dave got the lawnmower out and I was out here and I said, ‘Go this way, go that way, make a loop,’ and here we are, we have a path,” Virgin explained.

It’s a path anyone can walk in exchange for a donation to Adopt a Solider – Door County, an organization that sends care packages to deployed troops.

“A majority of the costs that they have is in shipping and handling of these packages,” Virgin said. “So a lot of the money that is raised here will go towards sending out those packages.”

The cause is close to the family business’ heart: Virgin’s nephew is in the Navy.

“(he) had been deployed a few different times,” Virgin said, “and when he was in Japan and all around the world, he received these care packages, and a lot of people don’t receive them.”

Wienke’s Market suggests a $3 donation for every trip through the maze. Children 5-years-old or younger can enjoy the pathway for free.

“We create(d) something really neat like this that people can enjoy and can also help out others,” Virgin said. “You walk through it and all these large sunflowers are just gazing down on you, and it’s really just something special.”

The maze is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

