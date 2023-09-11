BUCHANAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Outagamie County say one man is dead following reports of a “loud explosion” Monday morning that appears to be from a truck crashing into a home.

According to a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, along with crews from the Buchanan Fire and Rescue, responded at 4:30 a.m. to W799 County Road Z in Buchanan after reports of a “loud explosion.”

Once arriving on the scene, authorities say they saw a pick-up truck crashed into a house and found the driver inside the truck unresponsive.

Deputies say the driver was removed from the truck, and life-saving measures were taken before the man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials report that the home did sustain structural damage, however, none of the residents reported any injuries.

No other details are available at this time, and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says the incident is under investigation.