Love at Lambeau? Iowa man uses dating app to fill open Packer ticket, brings woman from Appleton

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In what could easily be mistaken for a story straight out of a rom-com, a man from Iowa used a dating app to find someone to bring to the Green Bay Packer game on Christmas Day.

Tyler posted a picture on Twitter of him and Emily, who is from Appleton, at the Packer game along with his message on Hinge asking if she wanted to go to the Packer game. He essentially asked her to be his plus one to the game.

Emily said she was down to go. She tells Local 5 that she saw Tyler’s message come through and doing something spontaneous seemed like a good idea.

“I saw his request come through on Hinge and it seemed as good of a time as any to do something spontaneous,” said Emily.

The rest is history, the Packers ended up beating the Cleveland Browns and Tyler said they both had a great time. He told Local 5 that watching the Packers win on Christmas was as good as it gets.

“Since the game, she and I have talked about how perfect that date was and to have it at Lambeau Field to watch a Packers win on Christmas Day was just perfect,” said Tyler.

What was the reason that Tyler needed to find someone to take to the game? His friend canceled at the last minute, the day before the game.

After Tyler posted the picture on Twitter, Packer running back A.J. Dillon retweeted the picture and said they need to go to Door County next. Tyler hopes to take Dillon, who is the self-proclaimed Mayor of Door County, up on the suggestion.

Photo courtesy of Tyler Stewart

Tyler told Local 5 that he is from Newton, Iowa which is nearly six hours from Appleton. He also said that they only met for the first time about three hours before kickoff. Emily is from the Appleton area.

There will be a second date, perhaps it will be at a future Packer game!