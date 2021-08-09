LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Love seat litterer: Kewaunee Co. Sheriff looking for owner who dumped love seat on highway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERCE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office is looking to find the owner of a love seat that was discarded in a ditch on CTH D.

According to authorities, the incident happened on August 7 sometime in the late afternoon. The love seat is described as black leather and was tossed in a ditch along CTH D north of CTH K.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may know someone who had a similar piece of furniture to contact the authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-388-7108. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard Report: Green Bay's playoff hopes still alive

Kaukauna Ghosts Football Preview

Little League Baseball

Green Bay Southwest Preview

TRAINING CAMP REPORT

Ashwaubenon looks to bounce back in fall