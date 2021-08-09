Love seat litterer: Kewaunee Co. Sheriff looking for owner who dumped love seat on highway

PIERCE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office is looking to find the owner of a love seat that was discarded in a ditch on CTH D.

According to authorities, the incident happened on August 7 sometime in the late afternoon. The love seat is described as black leather and was tossed in a ditch along CTH D north of CTH K.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may know someone who had a similar piece of furniture to contact the authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-388-7108. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.